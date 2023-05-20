Jai Shree Ram: First song from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush out, fans say 'this will be remembered for generations'

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush song Jai Shree Ram out

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the movie is creating a huge buzz on social media since the release of the new trailer of the movie. Now, the makers have released the full audio of the song Jai Shree Ram and fans can’t keep calm.

On Saturday, Adipurush makers finally dropped the much-awaited video song Jai Shree Ram on youtube. Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of the songs gives goosebumps and fit perfectly with the visuals. The music is given by Ajay-Atul which has left fans in awe.

The enchanting visuals of the song are just a plus point. Kriti Sanon mesmerizes as Janaki and Prabhas looks enchanting as Raghava.

Fans cannot stop gushing about the music and the visuals and showered their love on the song. One of the comments read, “This song will be remembered for generations…Goosebumps gauranteed.” Another wrote, “Hats off to Manoj Muntashir sir Divine lyrics.” Another commented, “Ajay-Atul is creating magic with music. They have created one of the greatest melodies of all time. True legends.” Another said, “The lyrics and the music gives pure goosebumps.” Another fan said, “This song will be remembered for generations.” Another wrote, “Goosebumps loading every day by Adipurush makers.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, and Prasad Sutar, the movie is scheduled to release on June 16. Earlier the movie was going to release in January, however, after the teaser of the film faced backlash due to poor CGI and VFX, the makers postponed the movie. The new trailer which was released on May 9 garnered love and fans can't wait to watch the movie. The trailer of the movie became the most viewed Hindi trailer in first 24 hours.

