Adipursh: Trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer becomes most viewed Hindi trailer in first 24 hours

Credit: Team Adipurush

The much-awaited trailer of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and others, has been released. It has now become the most-viewed Hindi trailer of all time in the first 24 hours.

After the makers of the film faced major backlash and were trolled and slammed for its VFX back in October 2022, the team of Adipurush took netizens’ feedback seriously and postponed the release of the Prabhas-starrer to fix it. Now, it seems that their hard work has paid off as the new trailer of the film is being loved by everyone. Within 24 hours, the trailer became the most-viewed Hindi trailer of all time.

As per Sacknilk.com, with the blockbuster responses all-over, the Adipurush trailer reached 52 million views within 24 hours and became the most viewed Hindi trailer followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which got 50.96 million views and Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2 with 49.02 million views.

On Tuesday, the team of Adipurush released the trailer of the movie. The trailer launch event was attended by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Sunny Singh. While talking about the film directed by Om Raut, the Baahubali star said, “We did this film with a lot of love and respect, and hope you like it. Thank you, love you.” Kriti then showered praise on the actor and added, “He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram I’d say. He’s so simple so pure from the heart.”

Speaking about her role, Janaki, in the movie, Kriti Sanon said, “I had respect and admiration for this character but it all got amplified as I shot for this movie. I could understand this character in detail. For me, Janaki represented the combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind. I've given my 200 percent. They were gods, we are mere humans. So, if there's any kind of shortcoming, please forgive me.”

