India's first female villain was called Pak spy; married at 14, became mother at 16, left family to run away with star

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife sold 734000 shares of this Tata stock, reduced stake in…

West Bengal: Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad disrupted by explosion, stone-pelting, BJP reacts

'We certainly support...': US on Elon Musk's remarks on India's permanent UNSC seat

Adil Hussain regrets doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, says it makes him feel small: ‘I walked out…’

Deepika Padukone's worst film was delayed for 9 years, panned by critics, called cringefest, still earned Rs 400 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built Rs 3000 crore company, started his journey with Rs 500, lost Rs 1400 crore due to…

From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata, Maya Tata: Know about Tata family members, their education qualification and more

Gautam Adani’s family makes massive Rs 83390000000 move, it now owns…

8  animals who live near the sea

8 high fiber foods for weight loss

Which is oldest religion in world?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Deepika Padukone's worst film was delayed for 9 years, panned by critics, called cringefest, still earned Rs 400 crore

Dibakar Banerjee says people didn’t care when Sushant Singh Rajput died, only wanted ‘spicy gossip’: ‘Everyone was…'

India's first female villain was called Pak spy; married at 14, became mother at 16, left family to run away with star

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's first female villain was called Pak spy; married at 14, became mother at 16, left family to run away with star

The first successful female villain in Indian cinema had a colourful life off screen too

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

article-main
Kuldip Kaur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the years, Indian cinema has seen a number of powerful and successful female villains. The likes of Bindu and Nadira made a name for themselves playing negative characters in several iconic films, Of late, even lead actresses like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra have taken the leap. But this trend was started by one Punjabi actress, who defied her family and society to become Indian cinema’s first female villain.

Indian cinema’s first vamp

Kuldip Kaur is widely regarded as India’s first female villain. The actress began her career in 1948 with Punjabi film Chaman, which was a big success. But her breakthrough as a vamp came in the Hindi film Grahasti the following year. She appeared in roles with negative shads with many films through the 50s, and starred in hits like Samadhi, Baiju Bawra, Baaz, Anarkali, and Aadhi Raat. At the height of her career, she was considered as important as Pran, the reigning villain in Bollywood at the time. She was so hated during he 50s that there were rumours calling her a Pakistani spy but they were found to be untrue.

How Kuldip Kaur defied her family to enter films

Kuldip Kaur was born in a Jat family in Lahore in 1927. She was married by the age of 14 and gave birth to her first child at the age of 16. However, she defied convention and family pressure to join films. She began making movies in Lahore pre-Partition. Here, she reportedly began an affair with Pran. Author Saadat Hasan Manto called Pran her ‘male mistress’. After Partition, she and Pran escaped to India with Kuldip leaving her family behind. That is when she began her Indian film career.

Kuldip Kaur and Pran

Kuldip Kaur’s untimely death at 32

Kuldip Kaur appeared in over 100 films in a career that lasted barely a decade. Her death was equally tragic as it was sudden. She died in 1960 at the age of 32 after contracting tetanus. There are two stories behind her death. One states that she went to Shirdi where she was pricked by a thorn. The other theory is that she got a wound from a nail at a dargah. In both cases, the story goes that she thought it was a normal wound that did not require a doctor’s eyes. Eventually, the wound became infected, claiming her life.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Navami 2024: Know shubh muhurat, vidhi for puja and more

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 to her husband to build company worth Rs 608000 crore, she is married to...

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's century power RR to 2-wicket win over KKR

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement