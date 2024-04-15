Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

Nerves start drying due to deficiency of this vitamin

7 animals with the best sense of smell

Inside photos of Radhika Merchant's bridal shower go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet school topper star kid, father is worth Rs 1800 crore, he still rides buses, doesn't own car, or use social media

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Delhi Police has begun its probe into the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, zeroing in on a suspect from Gurugram

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

article-main
Salman Khan lives in Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the two men seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad, had in a purported social media post claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar. Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer", police sources said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DNA Explainer: How Iranian projectiles failed to breach iron-clad Israeli air defence

Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement