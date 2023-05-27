Search icon
Anurag Kashyap says Kennedy's Cannes screening had more people than entire audience for Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Released in cinemas on February 3 earlier this year, Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat collected only Rs 25 lakh in its theatrical run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap/Twitter

Anurag Kashyap recently graced the Cannes premiere of his film Kennedy where it received a 7-minute standing ovation. Talking about the experience of having his next film screened at Grand Theatre Lumiere in the midnight screening section, Kashyap made a self-deprecating joke mentioning his last film Almost 'Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'.

He told Brut India: "It was really overwhelming, it's my first film at Theatre Lumiere with 2500 people appreciating the film. The numbers were more than the entire audience that saw my last film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. I broke that entire record in one screening."

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat had its world premiere at the 2022 Marrakech Film Festival. The musical romantic drama features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in the leading roles. Released in cinemas on February 3 earlier this year, the film collected only Rs 25 lakh in its theatrical run, as per Bollywood Hungama.

He further spoke about Gangs of Wasseypur which is perhaps his most successful film. The audience may love Anurag Kashyap's two-part magnum opus but Anurag, the poster boy of independent films, feels that this film' is the bane of his existence. He said: "Gangs of Wasseypur is the bane of my life. I hate Gangs of Wasseypur because everybody expects me to keep making the same kind of films which I'm never going to do again in my life. I want to make different kinds of films."

He then said that it's this pursuit of making different films that gave birth to Black Friday, Dev.D, and even Gangs of Wasseypur. "Gangs of Wasseypur is always available on Netflix. I want to move forward and make more cinema, like for me Kennedy is more personal." 
 
Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal. Produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, the neo-noir thriller drama revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. (With inputs from IANS)

