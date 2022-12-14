Anurag Kashyap bashes Vivek Agnihotri for calling him 'Bollywood's one and only milord'

File photo

Vivek Agnihotri, who recently referred to him as "Bollywood's one and only Milord," received a response from Anurag Kashyap through Twitter. A magazine recently quoted Vivek in response to Anurag Kashyap's remarks regarding the influence of movies like Pushpa and Kantara on the industry. Currently, Anurag responded to his tweet.

Anurag wrote, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena”

Vivek had previously shared a news article the headline read, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry Anurag Kashyap.”

Reacting to it, Vivek wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap claimed that the popularity of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat "destroyed" Marathi cinema since everyone wanted to make money off of it. 2016 saw the release of Sairat. It continues to be one of the most successful Marathi movies.

Anurag told Galatta Plus, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.”

Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, was Anurag's most recent movie to come out. Mixed reviews were given to the movie. Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta, will be his upcoming movie. The movie will be released the following month after having its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival.

After The Kashmir Files' popularity, Vivek has begun work on the production of his upcoming movie, The Vaccine War.