Anurag Kashyap says Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema, adds 'films like Kantara and Pushpa give you...'

Anurag Kashyap, whose last theatrical release was Dobaaraa, added that the pan-India trend has destroyed Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most vocal filmmakers in Bollywood as the director likes to express his views on different issues around the country and often gets embroiled in controversies because of his thoughts. In a recent interview, Kashyap said that the pan-India bandwagon is destroying Bollywood.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director said, "I was talking to Nagraj (Manjule), and I said, ‘You know Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema?’ The success of Sairat. It made people realise that there is a possibility to make so much money. Suddenly, everybody else stopped making their original films, because everybody wanted to emulate Sairat."

"With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage", Kashyap concluded.

READ | Karan Johar bashes Bollywood for the remakes trend, says 'we lack spine and conviction'

In a recent interview, Kashyap opened up on the darkest phase of his life. He revealed that he went into depression for more than three years when he went to rehab thrice and also suffered a heart attack last year. He also shared that his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap started getting anxiety attacks due to the rape threats being sent to her online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kashyap is now awaiting the release of his next film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on November 17. Slated to release in cinemas in January 2023, the Amit Trivedi musical stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in his debut role.

