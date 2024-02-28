Twitter
Headlines

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? 'Hubby like VD' reaction ignites rumours, fans react

Union Home Minister Amit Shah fires fresh salvos at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'combination of family-oriented parties'

Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

'Entire country taken for ride': Supreme Court's contempt notice to Patanjali on ads

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Yami Gautam's Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries? Here's the real story

This actor started with 14 flops in 6 years, superstar saved his career, he gave year's biggest hit, won National Award

Health benefits of eating brown bread

9 timesTom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

Yami Gautam's Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries? Here's the real story

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

Singer Anup Jalota mourned the loss of his friend and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

article-main
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas' funeral (Image: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer and musician Anup Jalota broke down as he paid tributes to his 'yaar' Pankaj Udhas at the latter's residence, calling it a ‘personal loss’. Anup was present at the residence -- 6A, Hill Side on Tuesday to pay last respects to the Padma Shri awardee.

Speaking to the media persons, Jalota got emotional and said: "It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me – Maine apna yaar khoya hai (I have lost a friend). We have spent a beautiful time together -- singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand the person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer."

He said he is sad and hurt as it feels he has lost a family member. “We used to meet, eat food together, sing songs everywhere even on our world tours. It's a personal loss for me. May his soul rest in peace," Jalota said.

Pankaj Udhas, who passed away after his battle with cancer, was given a state funeral in Mumbai. The band and troops gave him a hero’s farewell. His mortal remains were wrapped in Tricolour at his residence, 6A, Hill Side in Mumbai. The funeral was held at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai.

(IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet SRK. Amitabh's co-star who quit Bollywood to work at dhaba, washed dishes for Rs 150, one call changed his life

    India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's invite for Jamnagar celebrations go viral

    This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

    Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

    Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

    Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

    Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE