Anup Jalota is left in tears at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, calls his death personal loss: 'Apne yaar ko khoya hai'

Singer Anup Jalota mourned the loss of his friend and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas.

Singer and musician Anup Jalota broke down as he paid tributes to his 'yaar' Pankaj Udhas at the latter's residence, calling it a ‘personal loss’. Anup was present at the residence -- 6A, Hill Side on Tuesday to pay last respects to the Padma Shri awardee.

Speaking to the media persons, Jalota got emotional and said: "It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me – Maine apna yaar khoya hai (I have lost a friend). We have spent a beautiful time together -- singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand the person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer."

He said he is sad and hurt as it feels he has lost a family member. “We used to meet, eat food together, sing songs everywhere even on our world tours. It's a personal loss for me. May his soul rest in peace," Jalota said.

Pankaj Udhas, who passed away after his battle with cancer, was given a state funeral in Mumbai. The band and troops gave him a hero’s farewell. His mortal remains were wrapped in Tricolour at his residence, 6A, Hill Side in Mumbai. The funeral was held at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai.

(IANS)