Watch: Pankaj Udhas' daughter Reva can't stop crying as she arrives at singer's funeral

Twitter
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

'Virat Kohli may not play in...': Gavaskar's remark on India star's absence

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

RCB vs GG, Match 5 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 side effects of having too much Vitamin B

Then and now: Here's how cast of Mr India looks after 37 years

8 foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

Kiran Rao didn't want son Azad to be traumatised by her, Aamir Khan's public divorce: 'The decision to...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who has worked with many stars, is a superstar on OTT, was once caught for stealing, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Pankaj Udhas' daughter Reva can't stop crying as she arrives at singer's funeral

Reva looked inconsolable as she arrived to bid a final farewell to her father and legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, she broke down in the viral video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Pankaj Udhas' daughter Reva (Credit: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas left the world after a prolonged illness. Months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. 

Many Bollywood celebs came to his residence to pay their last respects as his funeral will be held today at 3 pm in Worli, Mumbai. Several videos are going viral on social media, in one of the clips, his daughter, Reva Udhas was seen crying.

Reva looked inconsolable as she arrived to bid a final farewell to her father, she broke down into tears in the viral video. 

The legendary ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at around 11 am in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. After his death, many celebrities took to their social media and penned their emotional tributes remembering the veteran singer.

Prime Minister PM Modi shared his photos with Pankj Udhas and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Pankaj Udhas was known for lending his voice to famous ghazals in Bollywood such as Chitthi Aayi Hai, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, and Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise amongst others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

DNA Verified: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on April 19? Know truth behind viral message

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Paris truce talks come to 'understanding' on potential Hamas hostage deal; negotiations continue, says US

Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE