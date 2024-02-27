Watch: Pankaj Udhas' daughter Reva can't stop crying as she arrives at singer's funeral

Reva looked inconsolable as she arrived to bid a final farewell to her father and legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, she broke down in the viral video.

On Monday, legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas left the world after a prolonged illness. Months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Many Bollywood celebs came to his residence to pay their last respects as his funeral will be held today at 3 pm in Worli, Mumbai. Several videos are going viral on social media, in one of the clips, his daughter, Reva Udhas was seen crying.

The legendary ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at around 11 am in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. After his death, many celebrities took to their social media and penned their emotional tributes remembering the veteran singer.

Prime Minister PM Modi shared his photos with Pankj Udhas and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Pankaj Udhas was known for lending his voice to famous ghazals in Bollywood such as Chitthi Aayi Hai, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, and Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise amongst others.