Annu Kapoor/File photo

The veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, on the morning of Thursday, January 26 after he complained of chest pain. The actor is stable and recovering now.

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, who is the chairman (Board of Management) at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital shared his health update. He said, "Mr. Kapoor was admitted for a chest problem. He is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering."