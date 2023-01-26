Pathaan: Know everything about Japanese art Kintsugi, basis behind Shah Rukh Khan's elite squad in the film

Pathaan/File photo

The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has finally been released in the theatres and has taken a massive opening of more than Rs 100 crore gross worldwide. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles, the Siddharth Anand film has also set the record for the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in India by amassing Rs 55 crore on its first day.

In the film, the Japanese art Kintsugi is referenced multiple times and is also the basis behind Shah Rukh Khan's elite squad named J.O.C.R., which is an acronym for Joint Operations and Covert Research. So here's everything you need to know about the Kintsugi and its connection with the Siddharth Anand film.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold. It is built on the principle that by embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan builds up a team of those people who were removed from the military after facing some injuries in war, but are now ready to bounce back and fight against the enemy in the nation's secret operations. SRK's titular character Pathaan chooses Dimple Kapadia to lead his elite squad.





Kintsugi (Photo from Pixabay)

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan's War. Salman was even seen making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and Shah Rukh will be seen in a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, the next film in the franchise slated to release on Diwali 2023.

War and Pathaan have been directed by Siddharth Anand. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma is directing Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.



READ | Pathaan: Did you know Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan played Shah Rukh Khan's foster mother in Siddharth Anand film?