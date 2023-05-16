Amitabh Bachchan says he didn't break traffic rules in helmetless bike ride, was 'fooling around' on crew member's bike

Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

After Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of taking a bike ride with a stranger without a helmet, several netizens raised the issue on social media to the Mumbai Police, who said that they have informed the same to the Mumbai Traffic Police. Now, Senior Bachchan has given a clarification over the whole row saying that he was just 'fooling around' on a crew member's bike without travelling anywhere.

Amitabh Bachchan explained the entire situation in his latest blog post. "Aahhhhhhh...the impotency of content...Much made out of the bike picture...! How you moving on street with stranger? No security? You are loved take care? And then...NO HELMET!!! The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai."

"It is Sunday, formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate...permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot...the lane barely 30-40 meters...The dress I wear is my costume for the film...And I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member...not even moving anywhere, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time (laughing emoji)", the 80-year-old actor further wrote.

Bachchan further added that he would opt for a bike ride in case of punctuality following all traffic rules, adding that he was even seen Akshay Kumar doing the same. He wrote, "But yes I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality and wear helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guidelines....I am not the only one that does this..had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time...wore helmet etc...on the bike of his security person....no one could recognise and it was rapid and efficient and it worked well."

The megastar even reacted to those who attacked him on social media as he concluded, "Thank you all for your concern and your care and love and your spanking me and trolling. And sorry, people for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules...I did not...love all of you".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen next in a special appearance in Ganapath, The Umesh Chronicles, and Ghoomer. He also has the pan-India film Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, which is set to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.



READ | Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘tu cheez badi hai musk musk’ as he thanks Elon Musk after getting back his Twitter blue tick