Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘tu cheez badi hai musk musk’ as he thanks Elon Musk after getting back his Twitter blue tick

Amitabh Bachchan-Elon Musk

On Thursday, Twitter removed all the blue ticks from verified accounts that didn’t pay for the Twitter Blue subscription. Many celebrities lost their blue tick and expressed their disappointment. Some celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor reacted to it in a hilarious way. Now, after paying for the subscription and getting the blue tick, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk in a different way.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and shared his disappointment in losing his Twitter blue tick. The actor requested Elon Musk to give his blue tick back as he has paid for the subscription in a desi way. The actor wrote, “T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made a request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?”

Now, after he got his blue tick back, the actor expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk and wrote in Hindi, “T 4624 - Hey Musk brother! Thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name. What to say now, brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk.”

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया !

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Other than Amitabh Bachchan, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, etc also lost their blue ticks on Twitter. Shahid Kapoor also responded to the new Twitter policy but in Kabir Singh style and wrote, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next in Ganapath-Part 1 starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Elli AvrRam. Helmed by VIKASH Bahl, the movie is set to release this year. The actor also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release next year.

