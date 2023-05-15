Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride with stranger to beat traffic jam and reach shoot; trolled for not wearing helmet

Amitabh Bachchan ditched his car and rode pillion on a bike with a stranger to beat the Mumbai traffic recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan ditched his car to hitch a ride on a bike woth a stranger recently. The actor shared a picture from this experience on his social media and explained why he ditched his car and opted for the bike in order to beat the Mumbai traffic and reach work on time. Many praised the veteran actor’s devotion towards his work but others pointed out that neither he, nor the biker were wearing helmets.

On Sunday night, Amitabh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself riding pillion on a bike and wrote alongside, “Thank you for the ride buddy... don't know you.. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work.. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams.. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

The picture got lakhs of likes within hours with many praising the 80-year-old actor for his devotion to work. Actress Sayani Gupta commented, “Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this.” Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan called Amitabh ‘inspiring’ while his granddaughter Navya also left a heart emoji on the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Others called the experience memorable for the samaritan who helped the actor. “The driver kid now has a lifetime story to tell. How he gave ride to bachan sir,” read one comment. However, a few pointed out that neither person was wearing a helmet in the picture. “Where’s the helmet, sir,” wrote one. Another advised, “I know it was emergency but please use helmet in future.”

Amitabh Bachchan has a number of films lined for release this year, starting with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, followed by Ghoomer and The Umesh Chronicles. He has cameos in all of these. He will be then seen in a supporting role alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K.

