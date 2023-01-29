Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Vicky Kaushal's DJ Sandz from Manmarziyaan becomes DJ Mohabbat in Anurag Kashyap film

Vicky Kaushal in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing a crucial cameo as the titular character in Anurag Kashyap's next film titled Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. Surprisingly, the actor will reprise his role from Kashyap's previous film Manmarziyaan in which he played Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sandz.

Sharing his first look from the upcoming film, Kaushal took to his Instagram on Sunday, January 29, and wrote, "My mohabbat for the man who opened my first door to the movies… DJ Sandz of Manmarziyaan grows up to become DJ Mohabbat! #IAmDJMohabbat". His teaser video also showed that the film's next song Mohabbat Se Kranti, featuring him, will be released tomorrow by the makers.

Talking about why he chose Vicky to play the titular role, Kashyap told Variety, "For the actor to play DJ Mohabbat I wanted an actor who’s like a definition of love. The idea was Shah Rukh Khan – if not possible, who else do people look at like that? Maybe Ranbir Kapoor. But Shah Rukh and Ranbir would make expectations different. In Manmarziyaan and Sanju, Vicky plays the guy who doesn’t get the girl. The whole idea was that imagine DJ Sandz has seen life and grown into DJ Mohabbat."

The actor also spoke about his cameo in the film as he told the international magazine, "Anurag sir has been a mentor, a friend and in ways he’s been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend."

After having its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on November 17 last year, the musical romance drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 3. The Amit Trivedi musical is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films.



