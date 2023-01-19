Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat trailer: Alaya F and Karan Mehta's familiar love story has an Anurag Kashyap twist

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat/Trailer YouTube screengrab

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's next Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat was released by the makers on Thursday, January 19. The romantic drama features Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles.

The trailer shows Anurag Kashyap's take on the Gen Z relationships with Alaya F and Karan playing dual characters, with one pair in Dalhousie and another in London. The story, set in a small town in India, touches upon the aspects of the young generation's aspirations and religion, while nothing much is revealed about the other story set abroad. Amidst all this, there is a DJ named DJ Mohabbat who seems to be the uniting factor between the two tales.

This will be the third film and second theatrical release for Alaya F after her debut Jawaani Jaaneman was released in 2020 and her second film was the romantic thriller Freddy, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in December last year. On the other hand, Karan Mehta marks his debut with the upcoming romantic drama. He is the son of Rakesh Mehta, a famous director in Punjabi cinema who has helmed Pollywood films such as Rang Punjab, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, and Yaara Ve among others.



Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat has Anurag Kashyap collaborating with the music director Amit Trivedi after successful collaborations such as the inventive Dev.D, the brilliant Manmarziyaan, and the underrated Bombay Velvet soundtracks. The lyrics have been written by Shellee, who also penned the songs for the first two albums.

After having its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on November 17, the musical romance drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on Februray 3, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is produced by Ranjan Singh, Akshay Thakkar, Dhruv Jagasia, Kabir Ahuja, and Ajay Rai. The Anurag Kashyap directorial and Amit Trivedi musical is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films.