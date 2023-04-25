Alia Bhatt slays at airport with tote bag worth Rs 2 lakh, cost of her beige pants will leave you shocked

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the airport as she was headed to Dubai. The actress was seen wearing the athleisure outfit and treated her fans with selfies too. The actress’s sweet gesture was loved by her fans. The actress’ airport look was not only chic but also worth lakhs.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video wherein Alia Bhatt could be seen clicking pictures with her fans at the airport. The actress was seen wearing brown check joggers style track pants and a white tank top which she paired with a brown shrug and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The brown joggers-styled pants that the actress was seen donning at the airport is a collaboratively made piece from collaboration of Adidas and Gucci which happened in 2020. The actress looked absolutely elegant in Adidas x Gucci GG canvas pants which had a Beige and ebony GG canvas with Gucci Trefoil embroidery, Leather detail, and 3-blue Stripe on the side. The joggers-styled track pant has an elastic waistband with drawstring and front pockets. The joggers-styled pant from the Adidas-Gucci collection is worth Rs 1, 62, 147.75.

Not only this but Alia Bhatt was also seen carrying a black Tote bag from Gucci which costs a whopping Rs 2,04, 068. The Gucci Jumbo GG tote bag has a black jumbo GG canvas with a black leather trim, cotton linen lining, and just 1 zip pocket. The bag comes with a handle and web shoulder strap.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which she will be seen reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The romantic comedy-drama film is going to release on July 28.

