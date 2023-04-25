Alia Bhatt gifts homes worth 7.68 crore to this special person, details inside

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has reportedly bought an apartment for Rs 37.80 crore in Bandra West’s Pali Hill area in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt has also bought two houses and gifted them to her sister Shaheen Bhatt, as per reports.

Moneycontrol, quoting documents gained by IndexTap.com, reported that the apartment bought by Alia Bhatt is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

The agreement for the same was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid. The property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd.

As per reports, Alia Bhatt also gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are situated in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. The first house is reported to be spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft.

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt was trending after she shared a cute unseen photo of Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor playing together. The photo of the father-daughter duo sure won the hearts of the netizens.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut film. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Karan Johar, will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28.