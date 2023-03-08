Ajay Devgn reveals if Bholaa will also launch cinematic universe like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthi's Kaithi

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa and Karthi in Kaithi

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. The film, which starred Karthi in the lead, has since been incorporated into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with ties to last year’s Vikram, which was also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With this intricate cinematic universe connection, Kaithi has a distinct place in a franchise and many wondered if Bholaa will follow that template.

Ajay Devgn answered this and also addressed the differences between the two films at the recent trailer launch event of Bholaa in Mumbai. Kaithi’s characters were included in Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, and set the two films in a shared universe, paving way for more cross overs in the two planned sequels. When asked if he had been in touch with Lokesh regarding the future of Bholaa, Ajay said, “Through people we have been in touch and we are discussing a few things for the future.” While the actor-director did not confirm it but he hinted that Bholaa may have a different road ahead as compared to Kaithi. However, it seems certain that it will be the first of a new franchise.

Talking about how different Bholaa is from Kaithi, Ajay said, “The characters have been changed completely. The base idea is similar but otherwise you’ll see the whole treatment, the way the world is is completely different. The emotion is completely different. So whatever I felt should be different for me, I have done that.”

Bholaa sees Ajay return as director for only the fourth time in his career. The film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, and reportedly features Abhishek Bachchan in a cameo. The film sees the titular prisoner (played by Ajay) help a senior cop (Tabu) transport some other police personnel across a dangerous terrain while fighting gangsters who want to kill all of them. The film will be releasing in theatres on March 30.