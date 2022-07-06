Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan enjoys with friends in Spain with 'no saving'

Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Daughter of star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan remains in news as her hot and sizzling photos often go viral on social media. In the recent pictures that have surfaced on Nysa's fan account, she is seen chilling with her friends in Spain - going for sightseeing and clubbing with them.

The photos have originally been shared by Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, "in Spain w/o the S", and Nysa replied in the comments section, "no s cuz no saving". The carousel set of photos have been clicked at Casa Batlló, one of the most famous architectural marvels in Barcelona, Spain.





In some of the other pictures that recently went viral, Nysa was seen hanging out with Janhvi and their friends in London and enjoying a party with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal and their friends in London. For the unversed, Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education.



There have been several rumours stating that Nysa will make her Bollywood debut after completing her education. Reacting to these reports, Ajay Devgn had told Film Companion in an interview, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

Nysa recently turned 19 in April and wishing her, Ajay uploaded her lovely picture and written "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you (hugs emoji)". Ajay and Kajol's son Yug Devgan was born on September 13 and will turn 12 years old later this year after two months.