Nysa Devgn, Mahika Rampal look sizzling hot as they party in London, photos go viral

Nysa Devgan can be seen in the photos sporting a pair of blue jeans and a white crop top which is off-shoulder.

One of the most well-liked celebrity kids in the industry is Nysa Devgan. Nysa, the older daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has not yet entered the glitzy, world of show business. Every time she ventures outside in the fantasy city of Mumbai, she is frequently captured on camera by the media. In addition, Nysa is well-known on Instagram despite having a private account. When they are posted by her friends and family, her images occasionally keep going viral online. Now, some images of her enjoying herself with her companions in a London nightclub have appeared on social media.

Nysa Devgan can be seen in the photos sporting a pair of blue jeans and a white crop top which is off-shoulder. The celebrity kid had open hair and a glamorous, fashionable look thanks to her makeup. She posed with her pals, who included Mahika Rampal, the daughter of Arjun Rampal. As she posed with everyone, she too appeared lovely.

Nysa Devgn is one of B'Town's most popular celebrity kids. The daughter of Ajay Devgan and Kajol is stunning and elegant. The starlet also enjoys partying and living life to the fullest. Nysa celebrated her 19th birthday just a few days ago and had a blast.

Coming to Nysa's 19th birthday, Ajay Devgn's had the loveliest wish for his darling daughter.

He wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." He also added the hug emoji. Several followers of the actor then took to the comment section and wished Nysa well.

Nysa, the eldest daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is currently studying in the United Kingdom. While many reports indicate she wants to work in the film industry one day, her famed father recently revealed that not only has she not planned to do so, but she has also voiced a great 'disinterest' in doing so.