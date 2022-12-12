After Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi temple, video goes viral

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan has visited the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings after performing Umrah in Mecca. A video of SRK entering while wearing a sweatshirt is currently going viral. Several Twitter fan pages have shared it. He can be seen walking in the middle while being surrounded by security in the video.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan finished filming Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Saudi Arabia, and he then travelled to Mecca to worship to the Lord there. Videos of the visit went viral because Khan was seen in them standing in line and wearing a face mask over his mouth.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan will work together for the first time on the film Dunki. Three significant films, Pathan, Jawan, and Dunki, will mark SRK's return to the big screen.

The actor recently travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival. There, he discussed his three-decade Bollywood career and the significance of his upcoming movie for him.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah at Mecca, Pathaan star visits holy place after wrapping Dunki

SRK said, "I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories (DDLJ, KKHH), I’ve done some social dramas (Swades), I’ve done some bad guys (Baazigar, Darr, Don, Don 2), but nobody was taking me for action," Khan further added that he is 57 years old, and he has decided to do action films for next few years. Chak De India star is inspired by Tom Cruise, and his Mission Impossible series, "I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films," the actor revealed.

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan described his upcoming film Dunki as the "story of those who wish to come back home."

Shah Rukh told The Deadline, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.”