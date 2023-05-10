What is Donald Trump sex abuse case? Why ex-US president has to pay Rs 41 crore to Jean Carroll

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Former US President Donald Trump recently landed in more legal trouble after he was found liable for sexual assault in a civil trial, where the jury held him guilty for the sexual assault and abuse of columnist E. Jean Carroll, and is now liable to pay a hefty compensation to her.

Since this is a civil case, Donald Trump will not be facing any jail time but has been ordered by the court and the jury to pay a fine of USD 5 million, which comes out to be over Rs 41 crore. The case has spanned decades, and Trump has been deemed guilty of sexual abuse and defamation.

In a post on Truth Social media, Trump characteristically called the verdict a "continuing of the greatest witchhunt of all time" and said he would appeal. There was a large crowd of demonstrators outside the courthouse denouncing his treatment of women when the verdict came down.

What happened between Donald Trump and Jean Carroll?

Jean Carroll, who is currently 79 years old, was a columnist with Elle in 1996 and was reportedly attending an event in the same year which also had businessman Donald Trump in attendance.

Carroll said that Donald Trump had attacked her and raped her in the changing room of the luxury Bergdorf Goodman store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in 1996. Carroll came forward with the rape allegations nearly 20 decades after the incident.

A damning piece of evidence introduced against him related to a video of him using obscenity and saying, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab ‘em by the (genitals)."

While the jury didn’t uphold the rape allegations against Donald Trump, they maintained that Carroll was sexually abused and ordered that he will be paying a compensation of USD 5 million dollars to the victim in this scenario.

READ | Donald Trump to be arrested soon? Ex US President makes bold claim amid Stormy Daniels affair row