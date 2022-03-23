What are 'Deltacron' symptoms? Know as Covid-19 Delta+Omicron cases rise

Even as most countries have lifted Covid-19 restrictions with the hope of life returning to normalcy, all is not hunky-dory as far as the hybrids of the Covid virus is concerned.

Europe and several Asian countries including South Korea have reported a massive coronavirus outbreak driven by the fast-moving omicron variant 'Deltacron'.

This hybrid strain has compromised a once robust pandemic response and is driving up hospitalisations and fatalities in South Korea.

What is Deltacron?

The name 'Deltacron' is the combination of the Covid-19 strains 'Delta' and 'Omicron'.

When and where was it first detected?

In mid-February, UK health officials confirmed that they are monitoring the new Covid strain dubbed 'Deltacron' after a patient was diagnosed with both the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19 at the same time. Initially, it was assumed to be a laboratory error. However, it turned out to be true.

What are the symptoms of 'Deltracron'?

Headaches

High fever and subsequent sweating or chills

Sore throat

Persistent cough

Unexplained fatigue or loss of energy

Loss or change of taste and smell