US shooting: 6 killed, several injured at July 4 parade in Chicago, police arrest 22-year-old 'person of interest'

PTI Photo

Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30, and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.

Police earlier said Robert E Crimo III should be considered armed and dangerous and was pulled over by police on Monday evening after a brief pursuit.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Dead man wins sarpanch election, authorities seek solution

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30, and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers, and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area and police surrounded a home listed as his possible address.

Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores, and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

READ | ‘They attacked my family, my two children died’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in Assembly

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague," Illinois Governor J B Pritzker said at a news conference. The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn't have information on the sixth victim who was taken to a hospital and died there. One of those killed was a Mexican national, Roberto Velasco, Mexico's director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday. He said two other Mexicans were wounded.