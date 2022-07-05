‘They attacked my family, my two children died’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down in Assembly

File photo

Newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered his first speech in the state Assembly on Monday, and it was nothing short of emotional. During his speech, Shinde choked up while describing the hardships faced by him and his family.

During his speech, Eknath Shinde revealed that he almost became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra when Shiv Sena had entered into an alliance with Congress and NCP but declined the post after objections were raised within the party.

Further, he alleged that threats and warnings were issued to his family when he decided to rebel against former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde talked about how his children and his mother had died years ago and broke down during his speech.

The Maharashtra CM said in the Assembly, “They attacked my family...My father is alive, my mother died. I could not give much time to my parents. They would be asleep when I came and would go to work when I slept.”

Eknath Shinde further said, “I could not give much time to my son Shrikant. My two children died - at the time, Anand Dighe consoled me. I used to think, what is there to live for? I will stay with my family.”

Shinde revealed that Anand Dighe told him to wipe his tears away, and also those of others. Crediting Dighe for his win in the recent rebellion, the Maharashtra CM said, “He helped me recover and made me the leader of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly.”

While Shinde’s oldest son is an MP in the Shiv Sena, his two younger children – an 11-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter – died in a boating accident while visiting their native village in 2000.

While speaking about the rebellion he staged with the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde said that the fallout was necessary as he felt humiliated and insulted over an election result, and had to act.

Shinde, during his speech, said, “I started getting calls and people started joining me. Uddhav Thackeray phoned me and asked me where I am going, I said I don't know. He asked me when I would return, I said I don't know...I decided that I was willing to sacrifice myself but I would act.”

READ | ‘Trying to finish Shiv Sena’: Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to hold mid-term polls in Maharashtra