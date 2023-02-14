US Shooting: 3 dead, 5 injured in firing at Michigan State University

Police say three people have been killed in shootings at Michigan State University.

The deaths are in addition to five people who were injured in the Monday night shootings, campus police said.

Meanwhile, the search for the gunman continued. He's described as a short man with red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap.

The shootings began shortly before 8:30 p.M. At Berkey Hall, an academic building, and also occurred nearby at the student union, a popular gathering spot, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Police say a man has shot at least five people at Michigan State University, and some have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remained at large Monday night. He was described as a short man with a jean jacket and ball cap, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Rozman said hundreds of officers were on the East Lansing campus to maintain safety and catch the gunman.

Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place. Shootings occurred at two campus buildings.

"We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

At least five victims were at Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert Msu.Edu for information.

By 10:15 p.M., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured. Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational centre for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometre) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It's all very frightening," Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I'm OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be cancelled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.