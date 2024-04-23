Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump accused of corrupting 2016 US presidential elections, prosecutors say he...

Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

Mumtaz urges to lift ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood: ‘Woh log hum logon se...'

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Inside details of Rs 592 crore venue where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumtaz urges to lift ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood: ‘Woh log hum logon se...'

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, she rejected because...

This close relative of dinosaurs is still alive

AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Mumtaz urges to lift ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood: ‘Woh log hum logon se...'

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, she rejected because...

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

HomeWorld

World

Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the spate of earthquakes starting Monday afternoon - which it put at about 180 - were aftershocks from the large April 3 quake.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 08:13 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties, and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations.

Largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since. Buildings across large parts of northern, eastern, and western Taiwan, including in the capital, Taipei, swayed throughout the night, with the largest quake measuring a 6.3 magnitude. All were very shallow.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said the spate of earthquakes starting Monday afternoon - which it put at about 180 - were aftershocks from the large April 3 quake. 

Seismological Centre Director Wu Chien-fu told reporters that the aftershocks were a "concentrated release of energy" and that more could be expected, though perhaps not as strong.

With heavy rain predicted for all of Taiwan this week, people in Hualien need to be prepared for further disruption, he added. The Hualien fire department said two buildings, already uninhabited after being damaged on April 3, suffered further damage and were leaning.

There were no reports of casualties. The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), whose factories are on the island's western coast, said some staff at a small number of factories were evacuated, but facility and safety systems were functioning normally and all personnel were safe.

"Currently, we do not expect any impact on operations," it said in an email. Investors brushed off concerns about the quake, with TSMC's Taipei-listed shares up 1.75% on Tuesday morning.

In mountainous Hualien County, some road closings following rockfalls were reported, and the government suspended work and school for the day. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

Zomato food orders to now cost more, platform hikes fee by 25% to…

IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma guide Rajasthan Royals to 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement