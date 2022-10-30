South Korea stampede: Halloween horror night in Seoul leaves 149 dead, over 150 injured

Photo - Twitter

As hundreds of people gathered to celebrate a spooky night of Halloween celebrations in South Korea, a massive stampede turned the party into a horror show, leaving dozens dead and injured. Harrowing visuals also emerged from the scene, with many attendees experiencing cardiac arrest.

Now, the officials in Seoul have said that the official death toll from the Halloween party has reached at least 149, with around 150 people left injured after the chaos broke out during the event. It is believed that as many as one lakh people were gathered at the event.

Local news agencies reported that over 1 lakh people had gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, which is known for party spots and shops. Excitements ran high after people were free to celebrate Halloween after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, but all hell broke loose in South Korea due to the gathering of the massive crowd.

According to officials, many people in the crown suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the spot by medical professionals and other people who were attending the party. Harrowing visuals of a mass of people being revived by others were being circulated on social media, showing the gravity of the situation.

The Korea Herald reported that around 10:30 pm, the authorities had received reports of people experiencing breathing difficulties and overcrowding at a Halloween party in Seoul. Around midnight local time, dozens of people fell unconscious at the event and were seen lying on the sidewalk outside the hotel.

According to Al Jazeera, chaos broke out at the party when a large number of people headed towards the bar of the Halloween party after hearing that there was a celebrity present there. Mere hours later, the street outside the hotel was strewn with dead bodies.

Following reports of the incident, President Yoon Suk-yeol said, "All related ministries and agencies, led by the minister of public administration and security, should make every effort to promptly provide aid to the victims", reported the Korean Herald.

