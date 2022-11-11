Search icon
27-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh dies after his car crashes into tree in Australia

Victoria police believe the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway on November 3 when it left the road and struck a tree.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

IANS Photo

Sai Rohit Paladugu, a 27-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after his car crashed into a tree in Australia's Victoria state, media reports said. Paladugu, who came to Australia in 2017 to pursue higher studies, was a resident of Polakala Yellampally village in the Chittoor district, the Herald Sun reported.

Victoria police believe the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway on November 3 when it left the road and struck a tree near the Hume Freeway interchange. They are still investigating and are yet to determine what time the collision occurred.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, the NCR Review reported. Friends said Paladugu was also working to help his mother and to pay off the education loan taken to come to Australia.

His father had already passed, and he was the sole bread earner. To support his family, more than $65,000 have been raised through a fundraiser, which is being carried out by the Telugu Association Of Australia, SBS Tamil reported.

