Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’: 5 major revelations about Prince William, Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry's long-awaited autobiography sent shock waves through global media when it was accidentally released in Spain a week earlier. The memoir “Spare” is about the resentment of Prince Harry being the spare child of the Royal family. Some early revelations have been made public according to a copy leaked to the Guardian newspaper.

No comments from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace have been made in response to the leaked allegations.

Here are some biggest revelations from the Sparre so far:

Prince Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan

While Prince Harry was in the British army he killed 25 people in Afghanistan when he served as an Apache helicopter pilot. "In battle conditions, there's often a great deal of indiscriminate firing. But in the age of Apaches and laptops, everything I did in the course of two combat tours was recorded, time-stamped," Harry writes. The prince used the analogy of removing "chess pieces" from a board to describe attacking opponents.

(Also Read: A Taliban commander called UK's Prince Harry a 'big mouth loser', here's why)

Prince Harry describes ‘losing his virginity’ to an older woman

Prince Harry claims that he lost his virginity in a "humiliating episode" with an "older lady" who "loved horses very much" in his new biography, "Spare." ‘I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my a** and held me back… one of my mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us,’ he writes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Prince Harry smoked cannabis at the age of 17

The former hard-partying prince discusses his drug use in detail, claiming that he first used cocaine at the age of 17 after being offered it at a friend's house. Harry claims that he didn’t enjoy the drugs much. “it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective.”

Prince Harry was assaulted by his brother Prince William

William was already angry and started "parrot[ing] the press narrative," calling Meghan Markle "abrasive," "difficult" and "rude." William argued that Harry wasn't being logical, and Harry countered by accusing William of acting like an heir and failing to comprehend why he wasn't content to be treated unfairly simply because he wasn't the next in line for the throne. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” reveals Prince Harry.

Prince Harry read secret govt files into Diana’s death

Harry claimed to have read the confidential government report investigating Diana's murder after his private secretary removed the most gruesome details and images of the incident. "There's a lot of things that are unexplained," he said.