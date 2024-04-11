Twitter
OJ Simpson, ex-NFL star, dies at 76 after battle with cancer

OJ Simpson's attorney confirmed to TMZ that he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 09:07 PM IST

OJ Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. Simpson's attorney confirmed to TMZ that he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas. A message posted Thursday on Simpson's official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement said. Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero. He had seemed to transcend racial barriers as the star Trojans tailback for college football's powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s, as a rental car ad pitchman rushing through airports in the late 1970s, and as the husband of a blonde and blue-eyed high school homecoming queen in the 1980s.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP/PTI)

