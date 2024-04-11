Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

Who is Vaibhav Pandya, Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for allegedly cheating cricketer of Rs 4.3 crore?

Thalapathy Vijay announces release date of The Greatest of All Time with new poster, fans say 'GOAT for a reason'

Navjot Singh Sidhu names player who will be India's next white-ball captain; it's not KL Rahul, Pant, Gill, SKY

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

Who is Vaibhav Pandya, Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for allegedly cheating cricketer of Rs 4.3 crore?

Meet Yashasvi Jaiswal's rumoured girlfriend, she is from...

10 health benefits of eating zucchini

8 health benefits of having pet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

HomeIndia

India

Who is Vaibhav Pandya, Hardik Pandya's stepbrother arrested for allegedly cheating cricketer of Rs 4.3 crore?

He set up a partnership-based firm in Mumbai and started polymer business in 2021 with Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 06:50 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, has been arrested for allegedly cheating the two cricketers. It is alleged that Vaibhav cheated the duo for over Rs 4.3 crore in polymer business. Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested Vaibhav on the charges of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and other relevant sections.

Who is Vaibhav Pandya?

Vaibhav Pandya is an entrepreneur who set up a partnership-based firm in Mumbai and started polymer business in 2021. The 37-year-old invested 20 per cent capital in the business, while the siblings invested 40 per cent each, as per the partnership terms. 

"It was decided that Vaibhav would handle daily operations of the business and the profits were distributed in the same ratio," the official said. "Vaibhav then set up another firm dealing in the same business without informing the cricketers and started the business. With this, he violated the partnership agreement," he said. 

Due to the new company, the profits of the original partnership firm came down and caused a loss approximate Rs 3 crore, the official said. During this period, he increased his own profit by 20 to 33 per cent and caused loss to Hardik Pandya and his brother. Vaibhav also diverted funds from the partnership account to his own, which is around Rs 1 crore, he added. When he was confronted by the cricketer, he allegedly threatened to tarnish the latter's reputation, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

READMeet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar Pahariya in style, arrives at Maidaan screening wearing his name's...

'China tried to meddle but...': PM Justin Trudeau defends integrity of Canadian elections

Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement