New coronavirus found in bats in China, scientists deeply worried

Researchers say their discoveries in a single, small region of Yunnan province, southwestern China show just how many coronaviruses there are in bats.


New coronavirus found in bats in China

New coronavirus found in bats in China (Image Source: IANS)

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 07:36 PM IST

In a shocking revelation, Chinese researchers claim to have found a batch of new coronaviruses in bats. They even say that the newly found viruses in the bats include one that may be the second-closest yet (genetically) to the COVID-19 virus, reports CNN.

According to the researchers, their discoveries in a single, small region of Yunnan province, southwestern China show just how many coronaviruses there are in bats and how many have the potential to spread to people.

In a report published in the journal Cell, the Chinese researchers from Shandong University said, "In total, we assembled 24 novel coronavirus genomes from different bat species, including four SARS-CoV-2 like coronaviruses."

One was very similar, genetically to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that's the cause of the current COVID-19 pandemic, they said. It would be the closest strain to SARS-CoV-2 except for genetic differences on the spike protein, the knob-like structure that the virus uses when attaching to cells, they said.

Researchers are trying to find where SARS-CoV-2 came from. Although a bat is a likely source, it's possible the virus infected an intermediary animal. The SARS virus that caused an outbreak in 2002-2004 was tracked to an animal called a civet cat.

Three of the samples described in Thursday's report were also close to SARS genetically.

This discovery of new coronaviruses in bats comes at a time when scientists and countries across the world are calling for further investigations to figure out whether the virus originated naturally or leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 