Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, says WHO (File photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Covid-19 is no longer represents a 'global health emergency'. "It is therefore with great hope that I declare COVID19 over as a global health emergency," WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He, however, said "That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes and that’s just the deaths we know about."

"It is therefore with great hope that I declare OVID19 over as a global health emergency.



However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat.



Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/n6zad8qSdx May 5, 2023

READ | Bank fraud case: CBI conducts searches at Jet Airways offices, its founder Naresh Goyal’s residence