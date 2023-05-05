Search icon
Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, says WHO

However, WHO said it does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Covid-19 is no longer represents a 'global health emergency'. "It is therefore with great hope that I declare COVID19 over as a global health emergency," WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He, however, said "That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes and that’s just the deaths we know about."

READ | Bank fraud case: CBI conducts searches at Jet Airways offices, its founder Naresh Goyal’s residence

