COVID-19 news: Here's what WHO chief says about rising cases in China

Covid hospital in China | Photo: PTI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday (December 21) said that the WHO is very concerned over the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in China.

“We continue to hold out hope that China will share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of this pandemic remain on the table,” he said at a press meeting.

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, the WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care unit support. The WHO is supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and we continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system,” added Tedros.

The WHO chief, however, asserted that people must not panic as there are several reasons for hope and added that the pandemic has reduced in 2022. “Certainly, we are in a much better place with the Covid-19 pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with rapidly increasing cases and deaths,” the WHO chief said.

COVID-19 cases have jumped massively in China in the last few days and the country is reportedly also witnessing a rise in the death toll. The number of COVID-19 cases jumped in China after the government decided to change its Zero Covid policy which allowed the authorities to impose tough lockdowns and testing at mass level.

Several media reports claimed that the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has put a massive burden on Chinese hospitals. The burial grounds are reportedly overflowing with COVID-19 victims.

READ | COVID-19 news: PM Modi’s BIG move as cases jump in China and other parts of world