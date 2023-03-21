Search icon
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Strong tremors were felt in India and several other Asian countries after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Afghanistan late Tuesday evening.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Strong tremors were felt in India and several other Asian countries after a magnitude 6.5/6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan late Tuesday evening. Strong tremors were felt in several parts of north India. Reports of tremors are also coming in from Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As per United States Geological Survey, a magintude 6.5 earthquake hit 40 kilometres South-Southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan at 16:47:23 (UTC), which was 10:17 pm as per India Standard Time. The earthquake occured at a depth of 156 kilometres below the ground. As per India's National Center for Seismology, the magnitude was 6.6. The location is 133 km SSE of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. 

In India, strong tremors were felt across the national capital region including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, as well as in other parts of North India including Punjab and Uttarakhand. Tremors were also felt in Islamabad and Lahor in neighbouring Pakistan.

 

 

