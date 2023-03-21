Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Netizens react to 'long tremors', share chilling experiences, videos

On March 21, at approximately 10.17 p.m., residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and several other nearby regions felt the terrifying tremors. According to reports, the 6.8 Richter earthquake that struck Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan was also felt in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region is thought to be the epicenter.

In India, Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan all experienced jolts. Citizens in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and even Jalandhar experienced 'long' tremors that lasted for over 10 seconds in many areas, as per media reports.

Many people shared the chilling videos on social media as long jolts were felt in various parts of India. Netizens turned to social media and started a meme fest as the frightful shakings were felt.

Massive Earthquake Islamabad pic.twitter.com/dxukuwcYBZ — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) March 21, 2023

Earthquake in Lahore pic.twitter.com/Pnkgt7UBTl — Ali khan (@Alikhan83199560) March 21, 2023

#earthquake in Lahore , Multan & Peshawar

May Allah keep everyone Safe pic.twitter.com/kQRDn63uo0 — Umardigitaldiaries (@MrUmarUDD) March 21, 2023

I was literally sitting with fam and felt this earthquake. It was so intense. Ya Allah reham. Hope everyone is okay #earthquake pic.twitter.com/SmFYVYZPXJ — Ambreeeen.. (@Nostalgicc_A) March 21, 2023

This is me right now #earthquake pic.twitter.com/tZ45tB0Jdr — Manish kumar sah (@Manishkumarsah1) March 21, 2023