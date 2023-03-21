Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Netizens react to 'long tremors', share chilling experiences, videos

Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR: Netizens turned to social media and started a meme fest as the frightful shakings were felt and shared chilling videos from various places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Netizens react to 'long tremors', share chilling experiences, videos
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Netizens react to 'long tremors', share chilling experiences, videos

On March 21, at approximately 10.17 p.m., residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and several other nearby regions felt the terrifying tremors. According to reports, the 6.8 Richter earthquake that struck Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan was also felt in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region is thought to be the epicenter.

In India, Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan all experienced jolts. Citizens in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and even Jalandhar experienced 'long' tremors that lasted for over 10 seconds in many areas, as per media reports.

Many people shared the chilling videos on social media as long jolts were felt in various parts of India. Netizens turned to social media and started a meme fest as the frightful shakings were felt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.