WTC Final 2023: After New Zealand’s dramatic win in last over, hilarious viral video slams Sri Lanka

WTC Final 2023: India qualifies after Sri Lanka's loss (File photo)

After the dramatic loss of Sri Lanka in the World Test Championship 2023 match against New Zealand, Team India has qualified for the WTC 2023 finals and is all set to play the test match against the Australian cricket team.

As New Zealand ended up securing a spot in the WTC 2023 finals through a dramatic last-over win in the test match, netizens were quick to mock the fielding efforts of the Sri Lankan cricket team, which led to the Kiwis winning the match with just one run.

Sri Lanka was the only other team apart from India still in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final after Australia had already secured the first seat. New Zealand won the test match at the very last ball by two wickets after securing a single run, putting an end to the thrilling match.

Now, people are comparing the last ball of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka to an old viral video, mocking Sri Lanka for their fielding as it scrambled to qualify for the last spot in the WTC finals 2023, which will now be held between India and Australia.

Watch the viral video after Sri Lanka’s loss in WTC 2023

Sri Lanka trying to eccicc) March 13, 2023

New Zealand won the first Test vs Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch by two wickets on the very last ball of the Test match. The rain had delayed action on the last day. Sri Lanka had scored 355 runs in the first innings and New Zealand had answered with a total of 373.

After Sri Lanka put up a total of 302 and gave New Zealand a target of 285, Kane Williamson played a starring centurion knock to get the Kiwis home.

Now, the WTC Final 2023 will be held between Australia and India, with the two teams set to face each other at London's iconic Kennington Oval Stadium. The final test match of the WTC 2023 will take place between June 7 and June 11, with the timings set to be announced later.

READ | New Zealand pull off a thrilling last-over win against Sri Lanka, India reach WTC final