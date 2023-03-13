New Zealand pull off a thrilling last-over win against Sri Lanka, India reach WTC final

Source: Twitter

India marched to the World Test Championship final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller at Christchurch Stadium, New Zealand today (March 13). India and Sri Lanka were the two contenders to play the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at Oval on June 7. In order to keep their hopes alive of reaching the WTC final, Karunaratne and Co. were supposed to win both matches. However, the dice rolled in India’s favour after Kane Williamson dived in to complete the winning run and helped the hosts win the first Test of the two-match series.



India has now reached the WTC final for the second time and becomes the first team to do so. Back in 2021, New Zealand defeated India in the finals of WTC but the Test no. 2 team has again crawled their way to the WTC final. Rohit Sharma and Co will be playing the final against Australia on June 7.

India are currently playing the final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is most likely to end in a draw as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange have taken full control of the match on the final Day in Ahmedabad.

Irrespective of the result of the Ahmedabad test, India will shift their focus towards the WTC final.