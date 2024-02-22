Twitter
Will Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be British or Indian citizen? Know here

There has been buzz that Anushka Sharma gave birth to son Akaay in London.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child on February 20. They said their son Akaay was born on February 15, however, the duo did not reveal the location. But there has been buzz that Anushka gave birth to Akaay in London. Now, fans are wondering whether their son will be a British citizen or an Indian citizen.

The speculations also mount because Virat and Anushka have bought a house in London. But even if Akaay was born in London, he would not automatically inherit British citizenship. However, Akaay's passport will be issued in the UK, but he will still be considered an Indian citizen. According to a Sports Tak report, if a child is born in the UK, he or she is not automatically considered a British citizen. Such a child can only become a British citizen if one of its parents is a British citizen. Another way, a child born in UK automatically becomes a British citizen if its mother or father has obtained settled status after living there for a long time, as per rules. 

If a child is born outside the UK to British citizen parents, they can be a British citizen. This depends on how the child's parents acquired British citizenship. The couple, popularly known as Virushka, tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed their first child Vamika in January 2021. After three years in 2024, now the couple is blessed with a boy.

READ | Astrologer’s 8-year-old prediction about Virat Kohli becoming a father for 2nd time shocks fans, post goes viral

