Astrologer’s 8-year-old prediction about Virat Kohli becoming a father for 2nd time shocks fans, post goes viral

After the confirmation of Virat and Anushka becoming parents for the second time, an astrologer's Facebook post from April 2, 2016, resurfaced and gained attention once again.

In 2016, an astrologer made a Facebook post predicting the future of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. To the amazement of fans, many of these predictions came true.

Recently, another one of his forecasts has gained attention as the former Indian captain welcomed his second child with his wife Anushka Sharma on February 15, 2024.

Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay, through a post on social media on February 20th. This news explained his absence from the Afghanistan T20Is and his subsequent withdrawal from the India squad for the ongoing Test series against England.

Despite being named in the squad, Kohli decided to step back from the first two Tests due to personal reasons and eventually made himself unavailable for the entire series. Both Kohli and the BCCI urged fans to respect the cricketer's privacy during this time. However, speculations about Kohli and his wife, Anushka, expecting their second child were circulating.

The post suggests that Kohli's performance will decline over an 18-month period from August 2025 to February 2027 before rebounding just in time for the 2027 World Cup.

“Virat’s career will pick up in 2027 and he will retire on a very high note before March 2028," the post claimed.

The post titled "Analysis of Virat Kohli's Horoscope" has captured the attention of many, from predicting Kohli's wedding to Anushka Sharma in late 2017 (11 December) to discussing the cricketer's recent struggles. The post has left readers intrigued and eager to learn more.

Furthermore, the Facebook post also mentions Kohli's potential return to form within the timeframe of 2021 to 2025, aligning with real-world events.

Have a look:

It is important to mention that Facebook provides its users with the ability to edit their posts even after they have been published. When the analysis post of Kohli's supposed horoscope gained popularity on 'X', users quickly checked to see if it had been modified after its initial publication in 2016. Much to their surprise, there was no edit history attached to the post.

