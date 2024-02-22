England announce playing XI for 4th Test against India, star player dropped

England have included Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir in the playing XI for the Ranchi Test.

The highly anticipated fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to kick off on Friday, 23 February in Ranchi. India is eager to secure a 3-1 lead to clinch the series victory, while England is determined to level the series at 2-2 to keep their hopes of winning alive.

England has made some strategic changes to their squad, including the return of Ollie Robinson to the Test side after recovering from a back spasm he suffered during the third Ashes Test last July. Robinson will be stepping in for Mark Wood and will be a valuable addition to England's pace attack alongside James Anderson.

Shoaib Bashir, who made his debut for England during the second Test in Vishakhapatnam, has earned his spot back in the squad, replacing Rehan Ahmed. All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, who has hinted at a possible return to bowling, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, for the home team, it is important to note that key Indian players such as Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli will not be participating in the upcoming Test match. Bumrah has been rested to manage his workload, while Rahul is still recovering from a quadriceps injury. Additionally, Kohli, who recently shared the news of his son's birth on social media, has not played in any Tests during this series.

England playing XI for fourth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.