Why world's most expensive ice-cream costs over Rs 5 lakh?

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

HomeViral

Viral

Why world's most expensive ice-cream costs over Rs 5 lakh?

In an effort to claim the prestigious Guinness World Records title, the Japanese ice cream company Cellato created a very special dessert using expensive and rare ingredients.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

People of all ages enjoy ice cream, making it the summertime dessert that is most frequently consumed. In an effort to claim the prestigious Guinness World Records title, the Japanese ice cream company Cellato created a very special dessert using expensive and rare ingredients.

The outrageous price of a serving of the delectable flagship treat known as Byakuya is 873,400 Japanese yen (£5,469; $6,696 or Rs 5.23 lakh), which is also enough to purchase a car. However, those who have tried it assure us that it is unquestionably noteworthy.

What are the secret ingredients of the most expensive ice cream?

Ingredients are to blame for the exorbitant price, with the rare white truffle from Alba, Italy, which costs 2 million Japanese yen or Rs 12 lakh (about £12,000; $15,192) per kg as the standout. Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees are some other unique ingredients.

Cellato's objective went beyond simply creating the most pricey ice cream. In order to create an ice cream, they wanted to combine ingredients from Europe and Japan. Cellato hired Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at RiVi, an Osaka eatery renowned for its creative fusion cuisine, to accomplish this.

However, the Guinness World Records team was unable to sample this exquisite treat. However, the Cellato staff members who took part in the tasting session claim that it has a rich flavour and texture. They claimed that after the powerful scent of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, Parmigiano Reggiano's complex and fruity flavours follow. Sake lees complete the exquisite flavour experience.

Despite setting a record, Cellato is not content to sit back and celebrate. They have plans to introduce products that combine other premium ingredients, like Champagne and caviar.

READ | 'Was ready to give up in 6 hours': Nigerian chef Hilda Baci who cooked for over 100 hours all set to break world record

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE