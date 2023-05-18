Why world's most expensive ice-cream costs over Rs 5 lakh?

In an effort to claim the prestigious Guinness World Records title, the Japanese ice cream company Cellato created a very special dessert using expensive and rare ingredients.

People of all ages enjoy ice cream, making it the summertime dessert that is most frequently consumed. In an effort to claim the prestigious Guinness World Records title, the Japanese ice cream company Cellato created a very special dessert using expensive and rare ingredients.

The outrageous price of a serving of the delectable flagship treat known as Byakuya is 873,400 Japanese yen (£5,469; $6,696 or Rs 5.23 lakh), which is also enough to purchase a car. However, those who have tried it assure us that it is unquestionably noteworthy.

What are the secret ingredients of the most expensive ice cream?

Ingredients are to blame for the exorbitant price, with the rare white truffle from Alba, Italy, which costs 2 million Japanese yen or Rs 12 lakh (about £12,000; $15,192) per kg as the standout. Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees are some other unique ingredients.

Cellato's objective went beyond simply creating the most pricey ice cream. In order to create an ice cream, they wanted to combine ingredients from Europe and Japan. Cellato hired Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at RiVi, an Osaka eatery renowned for its creative fusion cuisine, to accomplish this.

However, the Guinness World Records team was unable to sample this exquisite treat. However, the Cellato staff members who took part in the tasting session claim that it has a rich flavour and texture. They claimed that after the powerful scent of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, Parmigiano Reggiano's complex and fruity flavours follow. Sake lees complete the exquisite flavour experience.

Despite setting a record, Cellato is not content to sit back and celebrate. They have plans to introduce products that combine other premium ingredients, like Champagne and caviar.

