'Was ready to give up in 6 hours': Nigerian chef Hilda Baci who cooked for over 100 hours all set to break world record

For many people, cooking is an art, and art takes time to create. Chief Hilda Effiong Bassey from Nigeria, who took this to heart, spent more than 100 hours creating a Nigerian meal. In an effort to beat the Guinness World Record, chef Bassey, famous on social media as Hilda Baci, began cooking on Thursday and proceeded until Monday, producing more than 100 meals and more than 55 different dishes to highlight the best of Nigerian cuisine.

It is still up to the Guinness World Records committee to decide if Bassey will hold the record and whether all of their requirements have been satisfied. Guinness World Records tweeted in response to this, saying, "Our records team is looking forward to reviewing the evidence from Hilda's epic cooking marathon."

Our records team is looking forward to reviewing the evidence from Hilda's epic cooking marathon.https://t.co/fzRlNpqU8e — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 16, 2023

Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, established the benchmark in 2019 at 87 hours and 45 minutes. Tondon wrote a note of encouragement for Bassey throughout her effort. Bassey told CNN that her desire to popularise Nigerian cuisine was what inspired her to try to break the record.

What encouraged Hilda Baci to break the world record?

The wish to popularise Nigerian cuisine was the element of motivation to break the world record for Bassey, according to CNN. While the culinary competition was going on, local leaders and singer Tiwa Savage visited Bassey. Bassey told CNN that after breaking the previous record, she almost quit on the first day but changed her mind and set her sights on 100 hours.

"The first day was the most difficult. I was ready to give up 6 hours in. I feel like a miracle happened and somehow I got to this. The support has been incredible,” she remarked. On her Instagram, Hilda shared the behind-the-scenes of the intense food marathon.