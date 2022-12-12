Caught on camera: Wedding turns into brawl as guests exchange fierce blows, bride-groom turn spectators | Photo: Instagram/@rajuraj2794

As India's wedding season has begun, numerous bizarre stories about wedding ceremonies frequently go viral on social media. One such video recently gained a lot of attention from online users after going viral on social media. A wedding ceremony that evolved into complete mess can be seen in a video that has appeared online on the internet.

As the wedding's special moment was being captured by the camera, a full-fledged brawl between the guests began. The bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage in the video. As the camera zoomed in, guests gathered around the stage started fighting while astounded observers recorded the action.

In the video, guests can be seen shoving and pulling one another. The fight erupted into a hail of punches as it got out of hand. Some of the visitors were observed making unsuccessful attempts to break up the fight. The video's location and release date are unknown.

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user that goes by the name ‘Rk Raj’. The video has received over 10 lakh (1 million) views and nearly 80,000 likes since it was shared. The viral post's comment section received over 1400 responses from users.

