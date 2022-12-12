Search icon
Caught on camera: Wedding turns into brawl as guests exchange fierce blows, bride-groom turn spectators

As the camera zoomed in, guests gathered around the stage started fighting while astounded observers recorded the action.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

As India's wedding season has begun, numerous bizarre stories about wedding ceremonies frequently go viral on social media. One such video recently gained a lot of attention from online users after going viral on social media. A wedding ceremony that evolved into complete mess can be seen in a video that has appeared online on the internet.

As the wedding's special moment was being captured by the camera, a full-fledged brawl between the guests began. The bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage in the video. As the camera zoomed in, guests gathered around the stage started fighting while astounded observers recorded the action.

In the video, guests can be seen shoving and pulling one another. The fight erupted into a hail of punches as it got out of hand. Some of the visitors were observed making unsuccessful attempts to break up the fight. The video's location and release date are unknown.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user that goes by the name ‘Rk Raj’. The video has received over 10 lakh (1 million) views and nearly 80,000 likes since it was shared. The viral post's comment section received over 1400 responses from users.

In another tale, the bridegroom's procession took an odd turn in the Aligar region of Uttar Pradesh, and the horse cart carrying him tumbled into a massive drain.

READ | UP groom's 'buggy' falls into deep drain during procession, video goes viral

 

