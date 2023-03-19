Search icon
Watch: Two Blinkit delivery boys assaulted by customer for not having change in Delhi, FIR registered

The two delivery agents from Blinkit were physically assaulted by the customer when they went to deliver a grocery order.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Picture credits: Twitter screenshot- @YupManku

Two delivery executives of an online grocery firm were allegedly beaten up by some people in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden over not having loose change, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened on Friday, they said.

According to the police, the two delivery agents -- Aman and Gurpal Singh -- of online grocery store Blinkit were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order to his house.

Singh, in his statement, alleged that he went to Tarun Suri's house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655. Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghandhyam Bansal said.

Following this, three to four people thrashed the delivery executives, the DCP said. "We have issued necessary support and cooperation to the authorities to aid their investigation. The safety and well-being of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us. We have taken immediate action to provide healthcare support and loss of pay for the affected delivery partner to ensure they have all they need to prioritise their recovery," a Blinkit spokesperson said.

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The accused persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery agents of misbehaving with the women present in the house, they added. 

