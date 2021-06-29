Viral: Watch heartwarming video of monkey kissing baby chicken to make him feel comfortable

The existence and nature of emotions in animals are believed to be correlated with those of humans and to have evolved from the same mechanisms. Sometimes animals are known to show more kindness and love than humans. One such video of a baby monkey and a chicken shared on Twitter recently has gone viral.

The Internet is filled with heart-warming videos that give us hope and always manage to leave us teary-eyed. Now, a small baby monkey is seen babysitting a little chick and even gives it a cute kiss to calm it down. In the video, the baby monkey is seen sitting on a banana leaf and playing with the little chicken and keeping it closely held with one of his hands.

However, the little chicken tries to run away but the baby monkey pulls it towards him, kisses it, and continues to sit by hugging the chicken. This video will definitely melt your heart.

The video was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. While sharing this video he wrote, “Loved this magical interactions of two pure souls.” Many people are loving this video while some are calling this act against the will of chick. Username shanx123 wrote, “The chick is being held against it's will, never mind if the monkey appears to be kissing it. To call it ‘interaction of two pure souls’ is like calling villain Ranjeet the God of Love.” While username @ncsukumar replied, “The more we observe, the superior and inferior Complex seems to be human-specific others respect each other well.”

Recently, a video of a donkey meeting a little girl had also gone viral. Twitter handle Buitengebieden posted the video and wrote, “This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it.”