Kalyug ka swayamvara! Groom breaks bow before putting garland around bride's neck - see pics

In Bihar’s Saran, a unique wedding tool place where the groom broke a bow and the bride then put the garland around his neck to solemnize the marriage

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

Ramayana gave us one of the most beautiful love stories of all times, that of Ram and Sita. Interestingly, the meeting between the two was facilitated by the legendary Shiv Dhanush. 

This Dhanush is considered to be the heaviest bow in the history of mankind. In a bid to win Sita’s hand, Ram effortlessly lifted the bow, not only initiating a marriage that became a symbol of purity and love for generations to come but also set in motion a string of events that eventually led to the victory of good over evil. Now, inspired by the Swayamvara of Lord Ram, a wedding has become the talk of the town.

In Bihar’s Saran, a unique wedding tool place where the groom broke a bow (dhanush) and the bride then put the garland around his neck to solemnize the marriage. Videos and pictures from the wedding are now going viral. 

In the videos, the groom seen on the stage first prays to Lord Shiva with his folded hands and then lifts the bow. After raising the bow, he breaks it. 

People can be heard cheering and clapping. So many said that this marriage was reminiscent of the marriage of Lord Rama and Sita.

Meanwhile, people start showering flowers and the bride is brought to the stage after which both of them put garlands on each other. Not just the bow-breaking event but all the rituals of marriage were conducted like the Swayamvar of Lord Ram by chanting mantras by the priest on the stage.

Sita, in Ramayana, had put a varmala (garland) around Lord Ram’s neck after he breaks the bow which is a symbol of her accepting him as her husband. Marriage was a huge hit with no covid-safety protocols. The guests were seen without masks and some were dancing without keeping social distancing.

