Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist

The original video shows Kohli and Quick Style in the now-viral, batting-inspired dance routine on the song 'Ishq' by Stereo Nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

After the video of cricket superstar Virat Kohli dancing with Norwegian dance group Quick Style took internet by storm, fanwork has led to an interesting twist in the video. A clip from the dance video doing rounds shows India stars like Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and even the recovering Rishabh Pant's faces superimposed on the dance crew.

The dance group from Norway, Quick Style is popular for amazing synchronised dance moves. The group became a viral sensation across the globe last year with videos of dance routine to the hit Indian song 'Kala Chashma'.

The dance crew had shared the fun video with Kohli, captioning it "When Virat and Quick Style” on Instagram. The video soon went viral and received attention from none other than Kohli’s wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. She reacted to the dance clip with three fire emojis.

The video shows Kohli and Quick Style in the batting inspired routine on the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. Check out the original video here: Viral video: Virat Kohli dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts

